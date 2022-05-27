Star Wars: Here's Who Plays Young Princess Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi

✖

The latest Star Wars series on Disney+ introduces the world to a young version of a well-known character from the Skywalker Saga. Be warned, spoilers follow! Obi-Wan Kenobi made its first two episodes available on Disney+ on Thursday night following the premiere of those episodes at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. As details about the episode start to make their way to social media, some fans might find themselves wondering, "Who is playing the young version of Princess Leia?" The answer is Vivien Lyra Blair.

Vivien Lyra Blair has more than a dozen acting credits to her name, with some of the most recognizable titles being Bird Box, We Can Be Heroes, and Waco. Bird Box was a Netflix hit, becoming one of the most talked about films in 2018 with Blair having played the role of Girl. Girl was the name assigned to the female child Sandra Bullock's lead character was looking after but trying not to get attached to, thus not giving her a proper name. Now, Blair is checking into the Star Wars universe as a young take on Leia Organa.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after the events of Order 66 and Episode III's conclusion, making Blair's version of Leia about 10 years old. "I would say, given where we are in the timeline, so much of what we're doing is connected to the end of Revenge of the Sith, because Order 66, in a lot of ways, was the pivotal event, where it changed the characters, so many of the characters' lives," Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow explained to ComicBook.com. "It changed the course of the galaxy. So, Order 66 is pivotal, plays a very pivotal role in the backstory of kicking off of where we are."

As the story went, Obi-Wan was being baited into rescuing Leia. Reva, the Third Sister, is a character who reports directly to Darth Vader. Eager to be recognized by her leader, Reva hired some criminals to kidnap Leia and lore Obi-Wan out of the shadows where he has been hiding since Order 66 made all Jedi targets. Leia's kidnapping ultimately served as the integral detail which drove the show's main plot forward.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is available now on Disney+.