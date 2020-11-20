Star Wars: The High Republic Preview Reveals New Look At Young Yoda

✖

Star Wars is about to enter the bold (old) new era of The High Republic next year, and now we have a new look at the version of Yoda we will see in the series. The High Republic era is set 200 years before the Skywalker Saga beings - a time when the Jedi were triumphant over the Sith and kept peace throughout the galaxy. It was also a time of dangerous exploration, as the Jedi ventured further out into the Outer Rim and other territories. At that time in the saga, Yoda is a younger Jedi Master, still making his way.

(Photo: IDW)

In the scene (which you can check out in full on Starwars.com), Yoda is aboard a starship called "The Star Hopper" - a vessel used for taking Jedi padawan learners out on educational "field trips." Yoda's ship is called on for a rescue mission, as it is the only Jedi/Republic ship nearby. True to form, Yoda steps up to the call, informing his shaken students that although they don't know what calamity is waiting for them, the Force will guide them. Yoda's students (including the scene's narrator, padawan Lula Talisola, a new WOC protagonist) try to put on a brave face - but fear is definitely creeping in around the edges. The High Republic has teased the sort of villains that are lurking out there in the universe, so these padawans could be in for a real fight!

So far, Yoda seems much the same as the Jedi Master we met in the Skywalker Saga - albeit with far less white hair around the sides of his head. In fact, the art by Harvey Tolibao makes Yoda look much leaner and meaner in his younger years. Can't wait to see what he does in battle!

The High Republic Adventures writer Daniel José Older (Star Wars: Last Shot) teased the fun and thrill of seeing Jedi padawans of the High Republic era coming of age in this new setting (via Starwars.com):

“I’m so very excited to be able to tell this epic story of Padawans as the galaxy changes dramatically around them and danger lurks around every corner,” said Older. “Working on The High Republic has been a dream come true and getting to watch this world come to life through the brilliant art of Harvey Tolibao is one of the highlights of my career. I can’t wait for the fans to see what we’re cooking up.”

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #1 is written by Daniel José Older, with art by Harvey Tolibao and colorist Rebecca Nalty arrives in February 2021.