Star Wars: The High Republic Reveals Its Jedi Padawans

✖

Having already revealed the project's opening crawl, Jedi Masters, and lightsabers, Lucasfilm is introducing the new Jedi Padawans from Star Wars: The High Republic. With the High Republic set during "the golden age of the Jedi," there are plenty of apprentices learning from their masters. A new look behind The High Republic released via StarWars.com provides details on four of those Padawans: Reath Silas, Lula Talisola, Bell Zettifar, and the Wookie named Burryaga. "The High Republic Padawans really run the gamut in terms of skill, devotion, and personality," Lucasfilm Publishing executive editor Jennifer Heddle explains. "Some are reluctant to seek out adventure while some are perhaps a little too eager; some are extremely talented in the Force while others maybe have to work a little bit harder. We wanted to showcase a wide range of young people in the hopes every reader can find someone they relate to."

"Bell Zettifar is apprenticed to the legendary Loden Greatstorm, and he hopes he survives the experience," Light of the Jedi author Charles Soule reveals. "He and his master are currently stationed at a Jedi Outpost on the ore-world of Elphrona, deep in the Outer Rim, where they work to keep the peace and spread the light."

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

"Burryaga is one of the few Wookiees to travel from the lush forests of Kashyyyk to study in the ornate halls of the Jedi Temple on Coruscant," Soule says of the Padawan who apprentices under Nib Assek. The Jedi Master learned Shryiiwook, the Wookie language, to better teach her student. "While he is skilled with his two-handed lightsaber, it is Burryaga's natural, effortless ability to sense the emotions of others that sets him apart from other members of the Order."

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Lula Talisola will appear in the upcoming all-ages Star Wars: The High Republic comic book from IDW Publishing. She "is all about the Jedi Order," says writer Daniel José Older. "She loves it, can hardly wait to get Knighted, and wants to be the best Jedi that ever was. Besides being amazing and top of her class with a lightsaber, she's loyal and compassionate and looks out for her two best friends, Farzala and Qort. Especially when they're causing mischief."

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Reath Silas appears in Claudia Gray's young adult novel Into the Dark. "Reath's had a somewhat privileged apprenticeship because his master, Jora Malli, is a member of the Jedi Council. That means he's spent a lot more time on Coruscant, in elevated diplomatic meetings, and that kind of thing — so the frontier is going to be a huge transition for him," Gray says. "Reath's learning what he's really made of."

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

What do you think of these new Padawans? Let us know in the comments. Star Wars: The High Republic begins with the releases of Light of the Jedi and the middle-grade novel A Test of Courage on January 5th.