Star Wars Reveals Opening Crawl for The High Republic

Lucasfilm has revealed the opening crawl for its upcoming publishing event, Star Wars: The High Republic. Set 200 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, The High Republic tells stories of the Jedi during the height of peace in the Republic. Since these stories don't take place during the events of any released or planned Star Wars films or series, the creators have the freedom to build a new tale from the ground up. That means new Jedi, new lightsabers, a young(er) Yoda, and connections to characters from the Star Wars movies. To give the event the feel of a classic Star Wars tale, Lucasfilm created an opening crawl like those that precede the Star Wars Skywalker saga movies to lay out the state of the galaxy.

The High Republic's opening crawl teases an era of peace shattered by the emergence of a new threat. Here's the crawl's full text:

"The galaxy is at peace, ruled by the glorious REPUBLIC and protected by the noble and wise JEDI KNIGHTS.

As a symbol of all that is good, the Republic is about to launch the STARLIGHT BEACON into the far reaches of the Outer Rim. This new space station will serve as a ray of hope for all to see.

But just as a magnificent renaissance spreads throughout the Republic, so does a frightening new adversary. Now the guardians of peace and justice must face a threat to themselves, the galaxy, and the Force itself…."

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

Installments of The High Republic include several new novels. They are Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi, an adult novel by Charles Soule releasing on January 5, 2021, Justina Ireland's middle-grade novel Star Wars: The High Republic: A Test of Courage releasing the same day, and the young adult novel Star Wars: The High Republic: Into the Dark by Claudia Gray debuting February 2, 2021.

Star Wars: The High Republic also takes place in comics. Marvel will launch Star Wars: The High Republic #1 in January. IDW Publishing will later debut the all-age Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #1.

"Star Wars: The High Republic features the Jedi as we've always wanted to see them — as true guardians of peace and justice. This is a hopeful, optimistic time, when the Jedi and the Galactic Republic are at their height. But of course, into this glorious new era something wicked this way comes," said Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain when announcing The High Republic. "This initiative will give readers young and old a new corner of the galaxy to explore through rich, meaningful stories. Plus, readers will learn what scares the Jedi."

Star Wars: The High Republic launches in January. You can read the first chapter of Light of the Jedi here.