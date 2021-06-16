Star Wars Releases Hoth, Tatooine, Endor, Bespin, and Dagobah Tiki Mugs

Back in April, Beeline Creative launched Mos Eisley Cantina and Jabba's Palace tiki mugs with a 360 degree raised relief - a first for their Geeki Tikis lineup. Now they're back with even more stunning designs that are packed with detail from iconic Star Wars locations featured in A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi.

The new Star Wars Scenic Geeki Tikis mugs lineup includes 360 degree storytelling for Hoth, Tatooine, Endor, Bespin, and Dagobah. A little something to entertain you while you sip on a 24-ounce summer cocktail. However, you'll want to grab your favorite designs quickly, as each is a limited edition of 1500 pieces.

Pre-orders for the Star Wars Scenic Geeki Tikis mug lineup are live here at Entertainment Earth for $34.99 each. They're expected to arrive in August - enough time for you to enjoy them before the summer ends. An official description for the Hoth mug reads:

"A toast to scum and villainy! This creative and colorful Star Wars Hoth 24 oz. Scenic Geeki Tikis Mug features a wraparound scenic design bursting with iconic characters and imagery from Hoth, a most-beloved Star Wars destination. From Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back, you'll spot an array of characters and iconic elements, thanks to the 360-degree storytelling. Don't miss Luke Skywalker and the tuantuan, Han Solo, the wampa, AT-ATs, a Probe Droid, and more! Complete with Star Wars iconography and Aurebesh lettering, it also incorporates style elements seen in traditional Tiki culture, making this no ordinary drinkware. This high-quality, durable, stoneware-ceramic, 8-inch tall mug is a limited edition of only 1,500 pieces, so order now if you don't miss out! Experience aloha with every sip! Full-color, closed-box packaging. Hand wash only."

