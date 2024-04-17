Star Wars Reveals First Look at Inquisitors Series

The latest Star Wars series has unveiled its first look. Wednesday, StarWars.com unveiled the first look at Star Wars: Inquisitors, an upcoming comic series from Rodney Barnes and Ramon Rosanas. In the series, the Inquisitors—many of whom fans have seen through other Star Wars offerings—track down a Jedi by the name of Tensu Run, someone who managed to survive Order 66. For an unknown reason, Run has captured the eye of Darth Vader, who orders his Inquisitors to hunt the Jedi down and murder him whatever the cost.

"It's such an honor to be writing the very first Inquisitors solo story!" Barnes told StarWars.com. "I love this time period of Star Wars lore because it's the one I grew up on — when Darth Vader and the Empire were imposing their will on the entire galaxy. Plus, I got to create an all-new legendary Jedi with Tensu Run! Truly the best of times!"

Get a first look at Marvel’s upcoming Star Wars: Inquisitors, which sees the Empire’s Jedi hunters close in on a new target. https://t.co/bgntcgyrVk pic.twitter.com/fUg4IjMCWs — Star Wars (@starwars) April 16, 2024

First introduced in the animated Star Wars Rebels, Inquisitors have subsequently popped up in many other Star Wars offerings, including Obi-Wan Kenobi and the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game.

"The Grand Inquisitor is the chief of the Inquisitors, and he reports directly to Darth Vader. He's a pretty powerful member of the dark side," Star Wars galaxy newcomer Rupert Friend told EW of his Grand Inquisitor. "And some people who aren't familiar with Star Wars may or may not know this, but he used to be a Jedi. He used to fight for the forces of good as a temple guard. And he also is one of the people who trained Jedi in fighting styles, so he knows all the things that they know about fighting, and that makes him a pretty fearsome opponent."

"Obviously, he's the master of the Force. But to me, it's that economy of power that demonstrates a truly powerful figure. As in, he's not running around like a headless chicken chasing after people left, right, and center," Friend added his big bad. "There are plenty of lower minions who can do that. He's the one who's trusting the Force, trusting his gut. And he honestly, like a kind of expert rat catcher, just really feels he can sniff out any Jedi hiding anywhere, anytime. So if I were a Jedi and I were being hunted by this guy, I'd be pretty afraid."

Other live-action appearances by the Inquisitors include Moses Ingram as the Third Sister/Reva Sevander, Sung Kang as the Fifth Brother, and Rya Kihlstedt's Fourth Sister.