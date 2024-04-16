Fortnite Seemingly Confirms Chewbacca Content

Yesterday, Epic Games released a teaser trailer hinting at the company's plans for Star Wars Day this year. As part of the celebration, Fortnite, LEGO Fortnite, and Fortnite Festival will all be getting content based on the franchise. Details are sparse, but it seems that Chewbacca will be a big part of the event. The co-pilot of the Millennium Falcon has yet to appear in Fortnite, but he was seemingly confirmed in a series of Tweets from the official LEGO Twitter account. The account shared yesterday's teaser, and then made several references to Chewbacca in the replies.

When LEGO Fortnite launched last December, Epic Games made it so that many of the game's skins also got a LEGO counterpart. This applied to Star Wars skins like Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia, and now it seems Chewbacca will be joining their ranks. The news should be very exciting for Star Wars fans, but it's not all that surprising. A Fortnite datamine last month uncovered files related to the Bowcaster, a weapon used by Chewbacca and other Wookies in the Star Wars franchise. It only makes sense that the Bowcaster would be accompanied by Chewie himself!

Chewbacca: Finally in Fortnite?

Given the sheer number of Star Wars characters that have appeared in Fortnite, it's somewhat surprising it's taken this long for Chewbacca to join the game. Chewie has been one of the most beloved characters in the franchise since 1977, appearing in 8 out of 11 of the Star Wars films. Shockingly enough, Chewbacca wasn't even the first Wookie to make it into Fortnite, as Krrsantan was added as part of a tie-in to The Book of Boba Fett back in 2022. Thankfully, it seems that Epic Games will finally right this cosmic injustice!

There are a lot of fun things that could be done with Chewbacca, and maybe even some skin variants that could be added. Once the character is finally in Fortnite, it would be nice if we got a Life Day skin released around the holidays next year. The Wookie holiday was once considered something of a joke since it was part of the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, but Disney has embraced it more than George Lucas ever did. There have been Life Day references through toys, the Young Jedi Adventures animated series, and even comic tie-ins; given that, a Fortnite skin variant doesn't seem too unlikely!

Star Wars Day One Day Early

This year's celebration of Star Wars Day will actually be taking place in Fortnite starting on May 3rd. Presumably, that's because May 4th falls on a Saturday this year, and putting out the content on Friday will get more attention. On the plus side, that means players will have some extra time to celebrate Star Wars in the game that weekend!

