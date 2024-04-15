Cord-cutters could soon have the cable experience on Disney+. The streaming service is reportedly planning to launch always-on channels dedicated to such brands as Marvel and Star Wars, according to The Information. Disney+ subscribers would be able to tune into the 24/7 channels featuring programming from Disney brands already available on the service — like Pixar and National Geographic — or watch a continuous stream of animated Disney movies. Unlike typical FAST platforms — free, ad-supported streaming TV channels like Pluto TV and Tubi — the Disney+ channels would require a subscription, according to the report.

FAST channels are popular for offering consumers access to content free of charge — as long as like they're willing to watch advertisements like on traditional television. The Information reports that Disney+'s always-on channels will likely contain ads.

Other services, like NBCUniversal's Peacock and AMC's Shudder, already offer a constant stream of thematically programmed content, and Amazon's premium free streaming service Freevee features a selection of 24/7 channels through Prime Video.

With streaming subscriptions seeing regular price hikes, viewers are consuming more and more FAST content. Last week, Bloomberg reported that FAST services like Tubi account for more viewership than paid streamers Peacock, Max, and Apple TV+, and could potentially outpace Disney+. Another benefit of FAST? Viewers can tune into random episodes rather than have to choose from a seemingly infinite supply of on-demand choices.

In another effort to cycle back to cable and traditional television, Disney and the combined Disney+/Hulu app will start cracking down on password sharing to prevent subscribers from giving access to accounts outside of their household. Earlier in April, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed the company will begin rolling out paid sharing plans this summer.

"In June, we'll be launching our first real foray into password-sharing," Iger said on CNBC's Squawk on the Street. Iger added that the Hulu and Disney+ password-sharing crackdown will begin with "just a few countries and a few markets, and then it will grow significantly with a full rollout in September."