Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's BD Droids Come to Life at Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge

The fun at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge continues to expand at Disneyland, as today saw the park testing some BD droids that will be able to roam the park, as made popular in the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor video game. In video footage, courtesy of Disneyland News Today, these droids look just as adorable in the real world as they look in the video game, and while it's unclear what their future will be at the park, seeing them walking around the Black Spire Outpost has us excited that we could start to encounter them at Galaxy's Edge in the near future.

The outlet noted that the droids are currently only being referred to by their colors, as opposed to having official names. In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, audiences spend the most time with BD-1.

Galaxy's Edge fans have had the chance to encounter other droids at the attraction, but especially with there being so many astromech droids in the style of R2-D2 seen rolling around, watching these pint-sized droids trotting around on legs as opposed to wheels is quite the sight to see.

These BD droids aren't the only recent additions to Galaxy's Edge, as the debut of the live-action Star Wars: Ahsoka TV series has seen a number of figures from that program also making appearances at Galaxy's Edge. In recent weeks, fans have spotted Ahsoka Tano appearing at Galaxy's Edge, allowing fans of the character that debuted in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and returned for Star Wars Rebels, The Mandalorian, and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett to meet the Jedi.

Another fan-favorite character from animated projects, Rebels' Hera Syndulla, also recently started appearing at Galaxy's Edge, having made her live-action debut in Ahsoka. Often joining Hera at Galaxy's Edge is Chopper, the temperamental droid who similarly made a live-action debut in Ahsoka.

The debut of these droids helps showcase the sprawling nature of the galaxy far, far away and the various opportunities Galaxy's Edge has to create a sprawling and immersive experience. In the lightsaber-building experience, for example, fans have been able to incorporate lightsaber elements from Rebels' Ezra Bridger and Jedi: Survivor's Cal Kestis's weapons.

Stay tuned for updates on Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

