Star Wars: Ahsoka Is Coming To Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars: Ahsoka is premiering on Disney+ next week, and fans across the country got to experience the first two episodes at special events last night in various locations, including Disneyland. If you missed the fan event, you'll still have an opportunity to go to the park for some Ahsoka-related goodness. It was revealed this week that you can now meet the fan-favorite former Jedi at Galaxy's Edge. It's common for characters to show up at Galaxy's Edge and Avengers Campus when new shows hit Disney+, and Ahsoka is no exception.

"This is a new day. A new beginning. Starting Aug. 23, visitors of Batuu may encounter Ahsoka at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park. And don't miss the two-episode premiere of "Ahsoka" streaming Aug. 23 on @DisneyPlus. #Disneyland #StarWars #GalaxysEdge #Ahsoka #AhsokaTano," the official account for Star Wars shared on Instagram. Currently, there is no word on whether or not Ahsoka will be showing up at Galaxy's Edge in Disney World. You can check out the image of Disneyland's Ahsoka below:

Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni Praise Rosario Dawson:

Rosario Dawson first took on the role of Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian and played her again in The Book of Boba Fett. Now, she is getting her own show, Ahsoka. Ahsoka was first introduced in Star Wars: Clone Wars and became a staple in Star Wars Rebels before joining the world of live-action. Recently, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni shared praise for Dawson.

"Rosario Dawson is such an incredibly powerful actress, and she loves this character," Kennedy says in the studio's official press briefing for the series. "Everything about who Ahsoka is, what she represents, that interesting tension that exists between good and evil, dark and light, her previous relationship with Darth Vader (Anakin Skywalker)—all of that she has just brought to life in a way that almost no one else could."

"The person that's your number one on set, when they arrive in the morning it's going to set the tone for the whole day. And you'll never meet a person with a better attitude in the morning than Rosario," Filoni added. "She is on fire, and she is ready to go. She knows her stuff, she's in it, and I appreciate that like you can't imagine. The way she attacks everything, it's just the greatest thing. I think that lifts all of us up and it affects everybody."

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.