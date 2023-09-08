Star Wars: Ahsoka's Hera Syndulla Is Now Appearing at Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland

Star Wars: Ahsoka is now four episodes deep on Disney+, and the latest episode has fans extremely hyped about the show's future. One thing Star Wars fans love about the new series is that it featured the live-action debut of many Star Wars Rebels characters, including Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). If you were happy to see Hera in Ahsoka, now you also have the chance to see her in person. It's common for characters to show up at Galaxy's Edge and Avengers Campus when new shows hit Disney+, and Ahsoka was the first one to appear at the park when the series debuted. Now, she will be joined by Hera for a limited time.

"Transmission received: Hera Syndulla makes her debut in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge® at @Disneyland Resort starting today, for a limited-time. Don't miss all-new episodes of #Ahsoka Tuesdays on @Disney+," the official Star Wars account shared on Instagram. You can check out the video of the Galaxy's Edge Hera below:

Mary Elizabeth Winstead On Playing Hera:

"Having a character who's already existed and has such a rich history on something like Rebels, as an actor, it's incredible," Winstead explained in a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly's Dagobah Dispatch podcast. "Because sometimes we're tasked with creating our own backstories or trying to flesh out a character that doesn't really have that much on the page. And so to play a character that has season after season of storylines and complex histories with everyone in their life and relationships and experiences was really something I've never experienced quite like that... To have Rebels to refer to, and to have [Rebels and Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni] to speak to about it every day on set, was a real luxury for sure."

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

