The Mandalorian Arrives At Star Wars Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars Galaxy's Edge now has The Mandalorian and Grogu roaming around. If you're in Disney's California Adventure, you can see Din Djarin and take a picture as the character made their official introduction to Baatu this week. Of course, fans were all too excited to share a moment with The Mandalorian and his young companion. Every time one of these new characters makes an entrance in Avengers Campus or Galaxy's Edge, there is celebration in one corner of the Internet. Seeing the cute little alien has also been a crowd-starter on the ground. Check out some fun reactions down below!

Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Rick Famuyiwa about the journey with Mando so far. "I've been a part of the storytelling in this world since the second episode and what's been great about how Jon and Dave have collaborated is that they've they've always included and wanted and they're really pushed for the directors to bring their own points of view and vision," Famuyiwa says. "And so I've been doing that within the episodes that I was I was directing, also writing, and now just to be able to expand upon that into executive producing and continuing to direct, It's been pretty amazing. And so, you know, I think we we've just been trying to tell this simple story of a guy and his child, complications continue to happen in his life, so whatever I could do to bring that to life, it's been great."

Our Beskar Besties, Din Djarin and Grogu, have arrived at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort! #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/ZcQxP97EUs — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) November 19, 2022

Would you make the trek to see The Mandalorian? Let us know down below!