Star Wars: Donald Glover Explains Why He Agreed to Return for Lando Movie

The Star Wars: Lando series was announced in December of 2020 and stagnated for years, though last year saw excitement heating up when reports revealed that not only would Donald Glover be returning for the project, but he would develop the project with his brother Stephen Glover, and that the project would now be a movie instead of a series. After the years of delays, Glover could have understandably parted ways from the galaxy far, far away, though he recently detailed how he loves the characters and his family's excitement for the franchise encouraged him to return. Star Wars: Lando doesn't currently have a release date.

"[Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar] Maya [Erskine] and I talk about nos a lot, it's the only power you have in this industry. But I said yes because I like the characters and my kids love Star Wars," Glover shared with The Hollywood Reporter about his Lando return. "And at this point, I just know when something's going to be good, because you're really fighting the industry when you [put your imprint on a franchise of that magnitude]. And it's not like ... I was going to say, and it's not like I hate the industry, but now I'm like, 'Do I hate the industry?'"

Glover debuted as Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and with the character not having a significant presence in the galaxy far, far away until the time of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, there's a lot of narrative gaps that the project could explore. Whether it will take place before the events of Solo or closer to the time of the original trilogy is currently unknown.

With Billy Dee Williams creating the character's swagger back in the late '70s, Glover had big shoes to fill, with the actor also sharing the advice the Star Wars vet offered him about the role.

"He was like, 'I don't know. Be charming.' And he wasn't looking at me. That was my favorite part. I think a waitress or something went by," Glover recalled of Williams' advice. This echoed the input original Mr. and Mrs. Smith actor Brad Pitt offered, with Glover expressing, "He kind of did. He's like, 'Oh yeah, I'm sure you'll do a great job.' And they're both right, in a sense: Just do what works for you."

