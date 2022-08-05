LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation Trailer Released by Disney+

Back in 2020, Disney+ released The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, delivering audiences the signature charm and comedy of the LEGO Star Wars series, and while most fans of the galaxy far, far away associate the franchise with winter releases, the first trailer for the LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation has been released. While audiences can once again expect the silliness of the LEGO Star Wars series to be on full display, the upcoming event will surely be putting these beloved characters in all-new scenarios. Additionally, the new special includes the original song "Scarif Beach Party" performed by "Weird Al" Yankovic. Check out the trailer for LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation below before it debuts on Disney+ on August 5th.

Per press release, "Summer is here, and the trailer for LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation is about to heat things up! The all-new animated special from Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group and the newest entry in the popular signature branded cross-saga storytelling series that began with LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and continued with LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, will premiere August 5th exclusively on Disney+.

"LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation, which is set shortly after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, features the voices of 'Weird Al' Yankovic, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and returning cast members from previous LEGO Star Wars specials, and includes the new original song 'Scarif Beach Party' performed by 'Weird Al' Yankovic.

"Looking for a much-needed break from stormtroopers and TIE fighters, Finn arranges a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, aboard the ultra-luxurious Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon. But Finn's plan to have one last hurrah together quickly goes awry when he's separated from the group. While searching for his friends, he encounters three Force ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong, helping him to understand that holidays are about more than just having fun.

"LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation features the voices of: 'Weird Al' Yankovic as Vic Vankoh; Yvette Nicole Brown as Colvett Valeria; Thomas Lennon as Wick Cooper; Paul F. Tompkins as Rad; Dee Bradley Baker as Boba Fett; Ashly Burch as the Tour Droid; Kyliegh Curran as Sidero; Anthony Daniels as C-3PO; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; Allie Feder as Sy Snootles; Jake Green as Poe Dameron; Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker; Ross Marquand as Han Solo; Omar Miller as Finn; Kevin Michael Richardson as Jabba the Hutt; Matt Sloan as Darth Vader; James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi; Kelly Marie Tran as Rose; Helen Sadler as Rey Skywalker; Billy Dee Williams as Lando (Holovid); Matthew Wood as Ben Solo; and Shelby Young as Leia Organa.

"David Shayne is writer and executive producer, and the director is Ken Cunningham. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler, Keith Malone, and Jennifer Twiner Mccarron are executive producers. Produced in collaboration with Atomic Cartoons."

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation debuts on Disney+ on August 5th.

