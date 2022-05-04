LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Releases DLC Packs for Star Wars Day

✖

TT Games unsurprisingly had some LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga news for players this week with two more DLC packs announced. These DLCs consists of character packs including characters like Boba Fett, Echo, and more for people to further add to their growing rosters of bricky Star Wars characters. The packs cost $2.99 each bought separately and are available now for those who want them or those who already have the more encompassing Character Collection DLC.

The packs in question are called "The Mandalorian – Season 2" and "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" for those who may be looking for them on Star Wars Day or afterwards to purchase. The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack comes with Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand and Moff Gideon characters while the Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack comes with the Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo characters.

The game already had over 300 characters for players to unlock, so these two simply add to that with even more to pick from. Other DLCs added previously include The Mandalorian Season 1, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Classic Characters, Trooper Pack, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story packs. All of these are bundled into the larger Character Collection pack which costs $14.99 if you'd prefer to simply cross all of those off your list at one time.

Some leaks shared previously looked to spoil some of these DLC announcements, but considering how vast the roster is already, any Star Wars character felt like fair game for inclusion in The Skywalker Saga. The game's been adding non-character DLCs, too, as well as various updates since its release last month. Aside from those official releases, players keep finding out interesting things about the game as they spend more time with it as well.

Our review of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga found that the game retained much of the fun of the classic LEGO Star Wars experiences but that it had some flaws holding it back from being fully realized as the franchise-celebrating experience it intended to be. You can check out our full review of the game here.