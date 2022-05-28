LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation Special Announced for Disney+

✖

Disney's LEGO Star Wars specials are officially headed into a new era. On Friday, during a panel at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, Disney+ announced the first details surrounding LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation, an original summer-themed special headed to the service. Additionally, the streaming service unveiled the first poster for the special, as well as its release date of Friday, August 5th. Summer Vacation will take place after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and will see Rose, Rey, Finn, Poe, and Chewbacca taking a vacation after defeating Emperor Palpatine. They'll discover throughout the special that a number of other Star Wars characters in history have also tried to take vacations... which hasn't always gone well for them.

This summer will be fully operational. Lego Star Wars: Summer Vacation, an Original special, is streaming August 5 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/gi5NkW2yHA — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 27, 2022

Returning characters for the special will include C-3PO, Lando, Boba Fett, Rey, Poe, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rose, Jabba the Hutt, Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, Finn, Han Solo, Leia, and Palpatine, as well as Wick Cooper and Valeria from LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures. Additionally, Weird Al Yankovic will be cameoing, voicing a new character named Vic Vankoh.

This is the latest holiday-themed LEGO Star Wars special to make its way to Disney+, following 2020's The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and 2021's LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales.

"[The LEGO Holiday Special] is different," C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview in 2020. "They said, 'This time it will be different.' And it is because it's LEGO and you can have crazy fun with LEGO characters that you actually can't do in real life. 'Real life?' In the movies. This one has, first of all, the characters are ones we know, but they kind of do things or meet up in ways maybe you haven't seen before, and they go on adventures that you haven't seen before, but they are reminders of things you knew about."

"Particularly, the younger audience are going to totally adore this while their parents sit back and say, 'Oh, I know that one. Yes, yes, yes, yes,"' Daniels added. "You can break the laws of physics, you can break the laws of comedy, you can tease the big things that is Star Wars and The Force. You can poke fun at it, because it's like a real family member, a jolly uncle, for instance. It's very, very different from that first [Holiday Special.] "

What do you think of the first details surrounding LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!