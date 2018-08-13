Plot Details of Jon Favreau’s ‘Star Wars’ Series Reportedly Revealed

The new Star Wars live-action series from Jon Favreau has been shrouded in secrecy ever since it was first announced for Disney’s new streaming service, but we might have learned tome intriguing details.

It doesn’t sound like Disney is sparing any expenses for their first major Star Wars show, and now we’ve learned it might take place during an intriguing era in the Skywalker saga. According to a new report from Making Star Wars, the series will be set between Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

More importantly, it might be picking up on some major events from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, as it’s said to focus on the planet of Mandalore.

The report from Making Star Wars states the series could be taking place three years after the destruction of the second Death Star and the death of the Emperor in Return of the Jedi. The series would be about Mandalore falling into a “state of turmoil” with many parties working to restore the planet to its rightful place, with those effects reverberating across the galaxy.

The last time we see the planet took place in Star Wars Rebels, when Sabine Wren helped her family when a civil war and restore order to the planet by securing the Dark Saber. But the conflicts from The Clone Wars still had not ended.

This would be an impressive setting for the series, offering old and new fans the chance to get caught up in a corner of the Star Wars galaxy that has not been deeply explored. They could reference events from the animated series and the Old Republic canon, while filling in gaps fans are dying to learn about from between the original and sequel trilogies.

The series will have an impressive budget, according to a new report from the New York Times, which suggests the series could be cost $100 million to produce the first 10-episode season.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said she’s excited for the new series in the announcement.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” said Kennedy. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

Favreau added, “If you told me at 11 years old that I would be getting to tell stories in the Star Wars universe, I wouldn’t have believed you. I can’t wait to embark upon this exciting adventure.”

There’s no word yet on when the series is scheduled to premiere, but it is rumored to begin production in October.