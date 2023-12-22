Star Wars: Lucasfilm President Hints at Timeline of Future Movies

✖

It's been more than two years since the last Star Wars film landed in theaters, and while the TV landscape of the galaxy far, far away continues to expand, there's a lot of uncertainty about the franchise's big-screen future. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy recently noted that upcoming films will be going "beyond" the events of the sequel trilogy, leading audiences to speculate that future films will take place after that point in time. However, her comments are vague enough that by saying new films will go "beyond" the sequel trilogy, she could merely mean new films will be moving away from those characters and events.

"We're moving further beyond the existing sequels as we look to our movie space," Kennedy explained to Empire Magazine. "[The sequel era] is what we talk a lot about in terms of where we're going with our movies, and just how far out from that we'll go. That's very much the space we're concentrating on."

Announced Star Wars movies include Patty Jenkins' Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, as well as a film from Taika Waititi and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, in addition to a film being produced by Kevin Feige. Other than knowing that Rogue Squadron will focus on pilots for the Rebel Alliance, no other details about any of these other projects have been teased.

Kennedy's recent comments reflect similar remarks she made about "moving on" from the Skywalker Saga.

"Just staying within the construct of [George Lucas'] storytelling, to keep chipping away at that, I think would be wrong. It's our job to step away now, but still have a connection to the mythology that George created," Kennedy shared earlier this month with Vanity Fair. "That won't stop. But we are moving on from the Skywalker saga. That's what's taking a lot of time, discussion, and thought right now."

Over the course of the Skywalker Saga, audiences witness roughly 70 years pass in the story, with The High Republic era of stories being a major initiative that chronicles a different point in time for the franchise. The upcoming TV series Star Wars: The Acolyte will unfold in this era, though it's unknown if Kennedy's comments imply new films will chronologically go beyond the sequel trilogy or merely explore other corners of the galaxy far, far away during this 70-year period.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Star Wars franchise.

What do you think of Kennedy's remarks? Let us know in the comments below!