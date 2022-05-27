Star Wars Boss Kathleen Kennedy Promises Return to Movie Theaters Soon, Reveals Status on Kevin Feige's Film

✖

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters in December of 2019 and brought an end to the long-running Skywalker Saga. Since then, the Star Wars franchise has been completely focused on television. The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi are just the start of the live-action Star Wars slate on Disney+, with several more titles on the way in the next two years. Unfortunately, while fans have largely enjoyed the television fare, there has been little-to-no news about more Star Wars movies in the future. That trend will likely be changing at some point in the not-too-distant future.

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis caught up with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy at Star Wars Celebration this week and asked about the future of Star Wars on the big screen. While Kennedy didn't offer any specific details, she did say that progress is being made and that it won't be long before more Star Wars movies make their way to theaters.

"We're building on theatrical right now, developing scripts," Kennedy said. "We've got a couple of directors that we'll announce shortly and you can expect to see Star Wars in movie theaters very soon."

Fans already know of three Star Wars films in development at Lucasfilm. Disney has set aside Christmas release dates in 2023, 2025, and 2027 for Star Wars titles. Those first two slots will likely go to the projects directed by Taika Waititi and Patty Jenkins. What fans remain most curious about, however, is the Star Wars film being produced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who has spent the last 15 years spearheading the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron is penning the script for Feige, but Kennedy has confirmed that there isn't a lot to report with that movie just yet.

"They've been pretty busy," Kennedy said of Feige and his team. "No, there hasn't been anything quite yet. They've had their hands full."

For now, Star Wars fans will need to be satisfied with the plethora of TV offerings on the horizon. But it sounds like the wait for movies won't be quite as long as some feared, so there's a lot on the horizon worth getting excited about.