Luke Cage Showrunner Pitches Star Wars Idea

Star Wars is booming right now, and it seems like more and more projects are green-lighted every week as Disney+ hangs out right around the corner. If the brain trust behind the massive franchise wants any ideas, Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker has some ideas. He hopped on Twitter to give his read on what Star Wars could do around Mace Windu now. He questions the fall that “killed” Windu in the prequel trilogy and asks what would he have been doing all this time if he wasn’t taken off the board at that moment. Coker proposes a sort of branching off from the mainline Jedi teachings to see Windu embracing some of the more extreme emotions at the other end of the force-user spectrum to teach another generation.

I find myself thinking about Mace Windu. He told Yoda from the very beginning that Anakin was dangerous, with too much power, anger, and little restraint. Losing his limbs and that fall shouldn’t have killed him. What would he be doing? Would he be an original architect … — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) October 31, 2019

This exploration sounds fascinating as placing Windu in a sort of morally ambiguous, but righteously angry about what happened to him back then role. He then expands the idea out to ask what pushes individual force users to one side or the other? Is it some sort of innate predilection towards light or dark, or is it more complicated than all that? (For my money, sign me up for his academy idea. I would pay good money to see that put into production.) Coker even mischievously muses that you get purple when you mix red and blue, so the answer could have been hovering in front of fans this entire time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

…of the Rebel Alliance? Would anger and thoughts of revenge turn him towards the Sith? (He was Dooku’s Padawan, right?) Or would he found his own version of Force training, a Jeet Kune Do that combined Sith and Jedi learning….embracing light and dark? — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) October 31, 2019

All of this comes after multiple instances of Samuel L. Jackson expressing interest in playing the character again. His Star Wars appearances began with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and continued with appearances in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. With Disney’s streaming service so close to launch, it wouldn’t be hard to see the company wanting to capitalize on a popular character.

“I’d really love to give one more run at Mace Windu in Star Wars,” Jackson previously said on The Late Show.

Demand for Jackson is still very strong among audiences that have grown to love his established roles. The star is also undaunted by the fate that he met his end at the hands of Emperor Palpatine. In Jackson’s words, many Jedi have faced those injuries before and lived to fight another day.

The next trilogy set should basically be like Hogwarts for Jedis meets Season 4 of the Wire? Why do some kids become Jedi/Gryffindor route (no Hufflepuff bias) and why do some go the Marlo/Chris/Snoop/Vader route? — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) October 31, 2019

“There’s a long history of one-handed guys that were Jedis, that have lightsabers, that still made it,” the actor mused. “Jedis can fall from incredible heights and not die, like cats.”

He also addressed the idea that Windu could bounce back in 2017.

“I know you’re all in my corner on this. We all know Jedi can fall from incredible heights and survive, so apparently, I am not dead,” Jackson said at Star Wars Celebration. “Yes, I have two appendages right now, but we know the long and rich history of Star Wars characters reappearing with new appendages and being stronger and better than they ever were. Mace Windu is awaiting his return, let’s make it happen!”