Star Wars Fans Rally on Social Media to #MakeSolo2Happen
Like with most Star Wars projects, when Solo: A Star Wars Story landed in theaters on May 25, 2018, the narrative offered audiences not only a complete adventure, but it also planted seeds for spinoff experiences or possible sequels. Unfortunately, due to a number of different factors, Lucasfilm has yet to offer any updates on continuing the journeys of Solo's characters, likely based on the underwhelming box office performance of the prequel. Despite the studio itself avoiding any updates on a follow-up, fans are taking matters into their own hands ahead of the film's third anniversary by getting the #MakeSolo2Happen hashtag to trend on Twitter.
The campaign sees fans sharing their love for the film and expressing why they'd like to see a sequel movie or TV series happen, while others are merely trying to increase the visibility of the campaign through repeated uses of the hashtag, in hopes that they can make enough of an impact that they can get Lucasfilm and Disney's attention and prove there's interest in a Solo sequel. While Lucasfilm did confirm that Star Wars: Lando was being developed, it's unknown how, or if, it would embrace ideas that were introduced in Solo.
Scroll down to see fans showing their love for Solo: A Star Wars Story.
"Thank the Maker"
Tweeting this picture of George at the Solo premiere for no other reason than to #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/aJNREaJjD0— Adam Odle (@OdleAdam) May 24, 2021
Embrace the Underworld
Solo deserves a Disney+ series. There’s tons of bounty hunter/crime syndicate moments that would be perfect for a new Han and Chewie adventure. #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/YywFGayL5z— Steven Irizarry (@Steven_Matthew) May 24, 2021
Give Us Jabba
Ever since I first saw Solo: A Star Wars Story, I’ve wanted Disney to #MakeSolo2Happen. I want to see Han and Chewie’s first gig with Jabba, the fallout from Crimson Dawn, Qi’ra working more closely with Maul. There are so many more stories to tell! pic.twitter.com/yB774fs70X— Zack Burkett (@JediMasterMisu) May 24, 2021
Unexpected Favorite
I need more Solo y’all. This has quickly crept up as one of my favorites. #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/hzT7PSDhgV— Steven Bowman (@StevenABowman) May 24, 2021
We Have What We Need
With Disney+, Stagecraft technology, and the Solo cast all ready to go... we have everything we need to #MakeSolo2Happen ! pic.twitter.com/QvfOP9e27G— Mark (@da_kine_awakens) May 24, 2021
Good Feeling
It's #MakeSolo2Happen day - I have a really good feeling about this!!! pic.twitter.com/joGvFF0o2H— Blogga the Hutt (@BloggatheHutt) May 24, 2021
Wishful Thinking
There are so many stories left to tell... #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/HnPo9uYpOb— Bryan Ward 🐿 (@bryaneward) May 24, 2021
Qi'ra's Adventures
Since it’s #MakeSolo2Happen Day, I thought I’d illustrate a quick portrait of Qi’ra. She’s the character whose story I really wanted to see continue.@starwars #digitalart #StarWars pic.twitter.com/58x5jNoiRu— Uzuri Art (@uzuriartonline) May 24, 2021
Would Love a Surprise
It's #MakeSolo2Happen Day!
I like Solo a lot, but it was largely about stuff that we already knew happened. The Kessel Run. Meeting Chewie. Getting his blaster. Origin story stuff.
I'd love a sequel or series so it can surprise me and develop all the new stuff it introduced. pic.twitter.com/Hm30g9iD0I— Star Wars Explained (@StarWarsExplain) May 24, 2021
We Need More
You know what I want to see? More of these guys. Movie or Disney+ series, I need more! #MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/eJMn5qbL57— Eric Whiteley (@EricWhiteley) May 24, 2021