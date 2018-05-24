Star Wars Fans Rally on Social Media to #MakeSolo2Happen

Like with most Star Wars projects, when Solo: A Star Wars Story landed in theaters on May 25, 2018, the narrative offered audiences not only a complete adventure, but it also planted seeds for spinoff experiences or possible sequels. Unfortunately, due to a number of different factors, Lucasfilm has yet to offer any updates on continuing the journeys of Solo's characters, likely based on the underwhelming box office performance of the prequel. Despite the studio itself avoiding any updates on a follow-up, fans are taking matters into their own hands ahead of the film's third anniversary by getting the #MakeSolo2Happen hashtag to trend on Twitter.

The campaign sees fans sharing their love for the film and expressing why they'd like to see a sequel movie or TV series happen, while others are merely trying to increase the visibility of the campaign through repeated uses of the hashtag, in hopes that they can make enough of an impact that they can get Lucasfilm and Disney's attention and prove there's interest in a Solo sequel. While Lucasfilm did confirm that Star Wars: Lando was being developed, it's unknown how, or if, it would embrace ideas that were introduced in Solo.

