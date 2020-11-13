Star Wars: The Mandalorian Teases Baby Yoda Meeting An Iconic Jedi Character

✖

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Chapter 11 certainly picked things up from the slower pace of Chapter 10. Mando continued his search for other Mandalorians, and finally delivered his passenger (the frog alien with her last eggs) to the rendezvous with her husband. True to her word, The Passenger and her man led Mando to an inn where he got word about the other Mandalorians seen in the area. While Mando's meeting with other Mandalorians didn't go as smoothly as hoped, he did get the piece of information he hoped for: the name and location of a Jedi he can deliver Baby Yoda to.

Warning - The Mandalorian Chapter 11 SPOILERS Follow!

In "The Heiress" Mando (Din Djarin) and The Child are approached by former Mandalorian leader Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). Bo-Katan was a prominent figure in Madalore's battle against The Empire, as seen in the Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels; she agrees to give up the location of the Jedi Mando wants to find, for a price: he must help her squad on a mission to hijack a ship of Imperial weaponry.

Though the job is messy, Mando and Bo-Katan's team manage to achieve their objective and steal the Imperial ship: true to her word, Bo-Katan informs Mando where he can find Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), the Jedi who will help him with The Child.

If you don't know the name, Ahsoka Tano is probably the most famous character to come out of the Star Wars animated series Clone Wars and Rebels. Ahsoka began as the padawan to Anakin Skywalker, and although she proved to be one of the most heroic and talented students of the Jedi, she never in fact completed her training. Ahsoka left the Jedi Order shortly before it fell; thanks to a warning from Darth Maul, she survived Order 66 and spent years in hiding during the Galactic Civil War. Rebels saw Ahsoka resurface to help battle against Maul and Darth Vader at a Sith Temple. Last we saw, Ahsoka committed to exploring the unknown regions of space, searching for a lost Jedi-in-training named Ezra Bridger, who sacrificed himself to stop Imperial Admiral Thrawn.

One of the most enticing mysteries of The Mandalorian season 2 is filling in the blanks of what happened to Mandalore and the Rebels characters, between the end of that Original Trilogy prequel series and Return of the Jedi. Din Djarin's meeting with Ahsoka Tano will certainly do that.

