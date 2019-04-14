‘Star Wars Rebels’: Dave Filoni Still Will Not Say Where Ezra Bridger Is

At the end of Star Wars Rebels, all the main characters ended in a definitive spot except for the show’s main protagonist, the young Ezra Bridger. In his efforts to save Lothal from Grand Admiral Thrawn, he remained on a Star Destroyer pulled by the purrgil creatures into Hyperspace. While it looks like Ezra survived, his current whereabouts are unknown, and executive producer Dave Filoni likes to keep it that way.

During the Rebels Remembered panel at Star Wars Celebration Saturday, Filoni and cast members Tiya Sicar (Sabine Ren), Taylor Gray (Ezra) and Vanessa Marshall (Hera Syndulla) were open about almost every aspect of the show. Since it has been more than a year since the series finale aired, Sicar was allowed to discuss Sabine’s narration of the epilogue, while Marshall revealed she had no idea Hera and Kanan (Freddie Prinze Jr.) had a child until she saw the finale completed.

However, there was one lingering mystery Filoni would not discuss – where Ezra landed at the end of the series. Even Gray mentioned that he has read so many online theories that he is confused about what happened to Ezra.

The Rebels finale epilogue revealed that Hera, Rex, Sabine and even Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) are still alive after Return of the Jedi, and Zeb went back to his homeworld. Sabine also stayed on Lothal after Ezra disappeared, until Ahsoka asked for her help to find Ezra. That cliffhanger is still not resolved, and Feloni made no hint of a new show or any kind of content covering this.

Despite that cliffhanger, Filoni felt the ending was perfect, since it finally gave the Lucasfilm Animation team the chance to end a series on its own terms.

“This was the first time we really got to end a series in the animation division,” Filoni said, adding that it had to be a “true expression of what I was taught about Star Wars and it’s deeper meaning… I wanted it to resonate with George [Lucas’] overall sense of structure.”

“I’m very proud of Rebels,” he continued, before thanking the crowd for wanting to hear more about it.

Filoni’s next big Star Wars project is a new season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars for the Disney+ streaming service. More information about that is expected to be revealed on Sunday at Star Wars Celebration.

