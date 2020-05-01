✖

Star Wars: Revenge of The Sith revealed how Anakin Skywalker was lured to the dark side by Darth Sidious, and how the Sith Lord's rise to power doomed the Jedi Order and its knights. However, the expanded lore of the Skywalker Saga that has been explored in Star Wars: The Clone Wars has left some big unanswered questions on the table, for quite a few years now. Well, in the penultimate episode of Clone Wars, we finally get one of the biggest answers Star Wars fans have been waiting for: How Ahsoka Tano survived Order 66!

Warning: Star Wars: The Clone Wars SPOILERS Follow!

In Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 episode 11, Ahsoka Tano seeks to bring the captured Maul back to the Jedi Council on Coruscant. During their duel, Maul warned Ahsoka that Darth Sidious was about to enact his plan to seize control of the universe, and that her master Anakin Skywalker was the Sith Lord's chosen apprentice. Ahsoka doesn't want to believe Maul's claims, but when she catches wind of the Jedi Council's impending confrontation with Chancellor Palpatine, she begins to realize that Maul may not be wrong, after all.

While on the transport ship back to Coruscant, Ahsoka feels a disturbance in the Force, at the moment in Revenge of the Sith where Anakin chooses to strike down Mace Windu instead of Palpatine, starting his fall to the dark side, and transformation into Darth Sidious' apprentice. When Ahsoka realizes that Anakin has fallen, she knows that Maul's prophecy is true, and the balance of the Force has tipped. When Darth Sidious issues Order 66 thereafter, Ahsoka is already on guard and manages to disarm and/or take down all of the clone troopers in the room. She escapes into the ship, and bides her time for an escape.

(Photo: Lucasfilm Animation)

Thanks to Star Wars Rebels and its storyline set in the early era of the Original Trilogy, fans already knew that Ahsoka Tano survives Order 66, and later comes back to face Darth Vader in a duel. How Ahsoka survived and escaped into hiding was totally unknown, thanks to Clone Wars's incomplete story, but these final episodes are now filling in those all-important gaps.

There's one final episode of The Clone Wars left, and the series may still deliver the gut-punch of Ahsoka having to see Anakin Skywalker as Darth Vader for the first time.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars will stream its final episode on May the 4th, only on Disney+.

