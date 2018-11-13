‘Star Wars’: Pedro Pascal Cast As Lead In ‘The Mandalorian’

It looks like Star Wars is ready to leap into its small-screen future. According to a new report by Variety, The Mandalorian has found its lead, and it is none other than Pedro Pascal.

While information on this specific role is sparse, fans do know a bit about the show itself. Lucasfilm will bring the series to life on Disney’s upcoming streaming service called Disney+. Jon Favreau will oversee the series as writer, and the show will take place between the original Star Wars trilogy and the most recent.

Set after the fall of the Empire, The Mandalorian will follow the rise of the First Order. The show will tell the story of a lone gunslinger on the galaxy’s fringes as they live a rogue life away from the New Republic.

At this time, Disney has not said when this Star Wars TV series will go live, but it seems casting is underway. The company did confirm previously that Dave Filoni will direct the series’ premiere. Others such as Taiki Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Deborah Chow will direct episodes as well.

For those of you unfamiliar with Pascal, the actor is by no means a stranger to the big screen. The actor caught the eyes of millions in Game of Thrones and Narcos before he moved to film. Pascal has credits in projects like Kingsman: The Golden Circle and recently wrapped work on Wonder Woman 1984.

So far, Pascal is the only actor confirmed to be cast in The Mandalorian. Recently, a series of rumors surfaced connecting Carl Weathers to the show. A piece by Making Star Wars reported Weathers has been cast in a yet-known role, but Disney has not made any comments on the rumor.

If you want to know more about the show, then you are in luck. Lucasfilm did release a short synopsis for The Mandalorian upon its announcement, and you can read the blurb below:

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

