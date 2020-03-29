Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill Offers Up Some Coronavirus Advice

Most people are staying indoors and social distancing due to COVID-19, which means everyone is being extremely active on social media these days. Many celebrities are offering up advice, from the cast of Watchmen doing a hand-washing PSA to Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn reminding people about the importance of social distancing. The latest celebrity to offer up some advice is Mark Hamill, the actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars. In classic Hamill fashion, the actor used some humor and a Star Wars meme to get his point across.

“Stay indoors, avoid crowds & share your sanitizer, don’t be a hoarder. #CoronavirusAdvice,” Hamill wrote. In his post, he included an image of himself in the bacta tank on Hoth in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The only difference? There’s a big ole Purell label on the outside. You can check out the image in the post below, which currently has over 24,000 likes and 3,000 retweets:

Stay indoors, avoid crowds & share your sanitizer, don’t be a hoarder.#CoronavirusAdvice pic.twitter.com/JfanX9GzU4 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 28, 2020

This wasn’t Hamill’s only Star Wars-related post of the week. He also took to Twitter to celebrate the 44th anniversary of his first day of filming A New Hope. You can check out the post here.

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Many television shows have halted production. Tons of theatrical releases have been pushed back. Disney parks have shut down. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19. Idris Elba also revealed he tested positive for the virus. Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year’s SXSW was also canceled.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

You can currently watch Hamill in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is now available to own on digital, and will be released on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st.