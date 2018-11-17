Star Wars: Mark Hamill Once Suggested to George Lucas That Boba Fett Should Be Luke Skywalker’s Mother

How do you top one of the greatest reveals in cinematic history? When it came to the follow-up to The Empire Strikes Back, the film’s star had some ideas. Mark Hamill, known universally to all as Luke Skywalker, revealed on Twitter that he once suggested making Boba Fett Luke’s mother, an idea that sounds awesome to those of us who yearned to see more women in the original Star Wars films.

In a Twitter post from Tatooine Sons: A Star Wars Podcast, they asked Hamill if the rumors about Mamma Fett were true, and the actor confirmed. “I once suggested it to George [Lucas] as the only way we could top Vader being my father,” explained Hamill.

I once suggested it to George as the only way we could top Vader being my father. I envisioned her as a double-agent working clandestinely for the Rebels. SPOILER ALERT: He didn’t like my idea. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 16, 2018

The iconic actor had a whole back story planned, envisioning her “as a double-agent working clandestinely for the Rebels.”

Unfortunately, George Lucas didn’t like the idea, but he did eventually introduce the world to Padmé Amidala, Luke and Leia’s actual mother. No matter how you feel about the Star Wars prequels, there’s no denying that Padmé is one of the best prequel-related additions to the franchise, especially since she was played by Oscar-winning actress, Natalie Portman.

However, the idea of an undercover bounty hunter who no one knows is a woman because she’s hiding under Mandalorian armor, well, that’s a story we would watch. Maybe Hamill missed his calling as an empowered screenwriter.

The idea may have been a little heavy-handed, but moviegoers were expecting something big to happen in Return of the Jedi after Vader’s iconic “I am you father” reveal. Instead, fans had to settle for the Luke/Leia sibling reveal, which came as a shock to everyone who had been shipping the two characters for six years.

Speaking of Mandalorian, it was just announced that The Mandalorian, a live-action television series to be helmed by Jon Favreau, is going to star Pedro Pascal. Pascal is perhaps best known for playing Oberyn Martell, the Dornish Prince from Game of Thrones who met a violent end after capturing our hearts as a bisexual icon throughout the fourth season of the series.

Disney announced another live-action series this month, which is set to star Diego Luna, who will be reprising his role as Cassian Andor from Rogue One.

If you’re itching for new Star Wars content, you’ll be waiting a little while. The next installment in the film franchise, Star Wars: Episode IX, won’t be released until December 20, 2019.