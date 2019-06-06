Star Wars: Mark Hamill Notices Strange Difference Between Luke and R2 in Then and Now Photos

Another day, another delightful Twitter post from Mark Hamill. The actor best known for playing Luke Skywalker often posts Star Wars content to social media, cracking jokes and trolling fans in the most hilarious way. Yesterday, the actor took to Twitter to share side-by-side photos of his character then and now alongside his trusted driod, R2-D2. However, the actor noticed something off about the images, and it’s sparked a discussion amongst fans.

THEN vs NOW:

Have I been growing taller over the years or has R2D2 just been shrinking?

YOU DECIDE! #LargerLukeTheory #DiminutiveDroidTheory pic.twitter.com/C2n12YV8Hr — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 5, 2019

As you can see, the height difference between Luke and R2 seems to have changed over the years.

Here’s what some fans had to say about the “Diminutive Droid Theory:”

“My theory is that Kenny Baker was larger than life, which made the original R2 that much more brilliant,” @LoneWolfSlugger wrote.

“Artoo only looks shorter cause his front leg is out,” @LookoutsGirl suggested.

“I blame photoshop,” @malde37 added.

“I think no matter what, you’re still a little short for a stormtrooper,” @MarkAStouffer joked.

Do you think there’s a simple explanation for the height difference? Tell us in the comments!

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill’s return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill’s role in the new movie hasn’t been announced, but many believe he will return as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.