Star Wars Star Mark Hamill Pokes Fun at Trump Using Terrified Luke Skywalker Toy

Mark Hamill is the legendary actor known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, but he’s also got an excellent Twitter game. Hamill is constantly delighting fans with fun content, often using odd or silly Star Wars toys for jokes. The actor also frequently comments on what’s happening in politics and is extremely open about not supporting Donald Trump. The actor’s most recent tweet uses a hilarious Star Wars toy of a startled-looking Luke to poke fun at Trump’s recent “chosen one” comment.

Luke when he heard who just declared himself “The Chosen One”. pic.twitter.com/wbt8ISqdm9 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 22, 2019

“Luke when he heard who just declared himself ‘The Chosen One’,” Hamill joked.

Many people commented on the post:

“Art,” @ArtDecider declared.

“I saw someone compare Trump to Vader the other day, that’s an insult to Vader,” @precisefire1 joked.

“This always makes me laugh 😂 his expression and the ‘Try me’ button. I think they did it on purpose 😂😂 #HilariousHamill,” @LauraMacDB wrote.

“This is my new favorite tweet,” @kelly_knox added.

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill’s return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill recently confirmed he’ll be returning to the franchise as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.