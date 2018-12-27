Star Wars: Mark Hamill Praises Billie Lourd on Anniversary of Carrie Fisher’s Passing

Today marks two years since legendary actress and writer, Carrie Fisher, passed away. Social Media has been filled with an outpour of love for Fisher, including posts from her friends, fans, and family.

Late last night, Billie Lourd, Fisher’s daughter, posted a heartwarming video of her paying a musical tribute to her mother on Instagram.

“It has been two years since my Momby’s death and I still don’t know what the ‘right’ thing to do on a death anniversary is (I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones),” writes Lourd.

The video is being shared by many and caught the eye of Mark Hamill, long time friend and co-star of Fisher’s.

There IS no “right” thing to do on a horrible anniversary like this… but I’m finding solace as Billie “takes her broken heart & turns it into art”-as someone we all loved & will never stop missing once said. #SheTookAPieceOfOurHeartWeWillNeverRecover //t.co/xZrzvaYMXj — MarkHoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2018

“There IS no ‘right’ thing to do on a horrible anniversary like this… but I’m finding solace as Billie ‘takes her broken heart & turns it into art’-as someone we all loved & will never stop missing once said,” Hamill tweeted with the hashtag #SheTookAPieceOfOurHeartWeWillNeverRecover.

We’re glad to know that Billie has the support of her extended Star Wars family. The actress has even followed in her mother’s footsteps by acquiring a role in the franchise, making appearances as Lieutenant Connix in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi while rocking her mother’s classic Leia buns. Lourd will be reprising the role once again in Star Wars: Episode IX.

At the age of 60, Carrie Fisher suffered a cardiac arrest on a commercial flight and passed away four days later. Sadly, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died the very next day, which makes Fisher’s death all the more tragic.

Earlier this year, it was announced by J.J. Abrams, the upcoming film’s director, that the role of Leia would still be portrayed by Fisher in Episode IX.

“We desperately loved Carrie Fisher,” Abrams said. “Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie’s legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII.”

We’re happy to know we’ll not only get to see Fisher in the newest Star Wars film, but that the production has Lourd’s full approval.

Star Wars: Episode IX will be hitting theaters on December 20th, 2019.