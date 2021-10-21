Mark Hamill Remembers His Star Wars Co-Star Carrie Fisher On Her Birthday

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill took a moment to remember Carrie Fisher today on what would have been her 65th birthday. The two actors shared a ton of screen time together and will always be linked for a lot of fans. Of course, the people who love these movies feel that loss today, but Hamill actually knew his co-star. On Twitter, he posted a tribute to her that pointed out how central she was to the entire franchise. Any time one of the pictures from early Star Wars makes its way out into the public eye, it’s a treat. This post is no exception. You can feel how fun it must have been filming these movies all those years ago.

Hamill wrote, “Happy Birthday to a very special someone who was never not fun & always highly tolerant of my juvenile on-set high jinks… even when she wasn’t in the mood. #CarrieOnForever “

During work on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson couldn’t say enough about what Fisher brought to the table. In a video released from Lucasfilm, the director explained how special her contributions were.

“Carrie was, you know, a writer first and foremost. She loved words,” Johnson revealed. “We would get together and we would go over the scenes. We wouldn’t rewrite the scenes but she would throw out suggestions for jokes, and lines, and ideas. And we’d go back and forth.”

“There are a few scenes that we got together with her and the other actors in the scene and kind of shaped it,” Johnson added. “I mean, if you have Carrie Fisher standing there with you, you’d be a fool not to use her writing talents. That was probably her main contribution.”

At Star Wars Celebration that year, he also explained how script revision sessions heavily involved the star too. “I’d go to her house, we’d sit on her bed for hours and just go through the script and just have this stream of consciousness, ad-lib sessions,” the director told the press. “There would be a four-word line of dialogue that would be the distillation of all of that that would be like, ‘Brilliant!’”

