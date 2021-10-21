Star Wars Fans Remember Carrie Fisher On What Would Have Been Her 65th Birthday

Star Wars fans are celebrating the life and career of Carrie Fisher on what would have been her 65th birthday. People from all over loved her performances so much. It came as such a shock that the actress passed away in 2016. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker did have an absolute air of finality surrounding it despite already managing to cobble together some of Fisher’s performances. To say nothing of the effect her passing had on the cast and crew. It’s been a while now, but the loss is still palpable. On the New Day podcast, earlier this month, Billie Lourd spoke about the grieving process.

Today we’re remembering our princess, the inspiring Carrie Fisher on what would have been her 65th birthday. pic.twitter.com/FwNrNllISL — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) October 21, 2021

“I meant what we were talking about earlier. It’s like I got out of the shadow of them, but I didn’t want to get out of this shadow. It sounded like I like wanted them to die, and that is absolutely the opposite of what I wanted. I would do anything to get them back, but it sounded like I was excited to have the ‘Billie Show,’” she explained. “Sometimes in interviews, things get pulled out and it comes across as I didn’t care about them and that’s just not the case. They’re my favorite people in the world. I miss my mom every day and my grandma, but really, my mom the most … She was the greatest, funniest person ever. She was my best f*cking friend ever. There’s no one who will ever be as funny as she is. She was just – she is amazing.”

“When they were alive, I feel like I really tried to avoid doing things in their shadow,” Lourd continued. “We got offered all these random photoshoots and all this weird stuff that happens in my life, but I didn’t want to do them when they were alive because I wanted to make sure that people knew me separately from them.” She added, “Now I wish I could run back and do all of those photoshoots and do anything with them, really,” she explained. “But I guess I just tried to separate myself from them while they were alive and now I feel like I kind of I am kind of trying to do the opposite. I try to connect myself to them because I miss them.”

“do not let what you think they think of you make you stop and question everything you are.” — carrie fisher



thank you for being such an inspiration to me and so many women since 1977. i love and miss you always. happy birthday, space momby. ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/NJ4JIRKIV7 — mandy ♡’s ana (@leiasflyboy) October 21, 2021

“I don't hate hardly ever, and when I love, I love for miles and miles. A love so big it should be outlawed …”



Happy birthday, the sublime Carrie Fisher, sorely missed…



Photo: Harry Benson, 1978 pic.twitter.com/v4at5FMRxR — Megan Abbott (@meganeabbott) October 21, 2021

Happy Birthday, Carrie Fisher. Forever an inspiration, onscreen and off. 💜#CarrieonForever #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/7u38SZrNpi — Karen Hallion NYCC booth 4058 (@Khallion) October 21, 2021

carrie fisher, there's no one like you💜 pic.twitter.com/guKBIhYWj8 — zed (@vadersanakin) October 21, 2021

Happy Birthday to the princess and our space mom, Carrie Fisher 💛 you’ll always be in our hearts pic.twitter.com/rcCpdKnB3r — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) October 21, 2021

carrie fisher’s tribute is still one of the most beautiful things. love you forever carrie pic.twitter.com/JRnxQJeHxm — peanut 🍉 (@REYSKYGOAT) October 21, 2021

Happy 65th Birthday Carrie Fisher. Wish you were still with us princess, we miss you everyday💙 pic.twitter.com/6OtHdCWGeJ — anish (@filmicshailar) October 21, 2021

