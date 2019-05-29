Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Viral Video of Little Kid Singing Imperial March at Recital

Another day, another delightful Twitter post by Mark Hamill. The Star Wars star is constantly posting hilarious content on social media, and often shares posts and answers questions from various fans. This week, the actor shared an adorable viral video of a little kid derailing a “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” performance with the “Imperial March.”

The Dark Side is strong in him! 🤣 #AnotherRoyaltyForJohnWilliams. https://t.co/NwM6c5Xzz1 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 27, 2019

“Sometimes when I need to laugh, I think about the time my cousin’s son took over a group rendition of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star to sing the Imperial March,” @actuallyerin tweeted.

The video went viral, garnering over 600,000 likes, and caught the attention of Hamill.

“The Dark Side is strong in him! #AnotherRoyaltyForJohnWilliams,” he wrote with a cry-laughing emoji.

John Williams, the composer known for his work in the Star Wars franchise, is still contributing his musical talents to the galaxy far, far away. In fact, it was recently announced that he’ll be starting the newest film’s score next month.

Many fans were quick to comment on Hamill’s post, clearly loving the kid’s musical taste.

“Twinkle Twinkle Little Death Star,” @IAmCashman joked.

“I’ve only seen this raw energy once before. It didn’t scare me then. It does now!,” @JenniLynnHamill added (a reference to Star Wars: The Last Jedi).

“Little Darth Vader in action, so so cute, aww,” @Claudia__83 replied.

“The Dark Side has never been more adorable!,” @OceanGirl790 commented.

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill’s return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While Hamill’s role in the new movie hasn’t been announced, many believe he will return as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.