Star Wars: Loki Writer Offers Update on Status of Kevin Feige-Produced Movie

Fans have known for years that, after delivering a number of compelling stories for Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige would be producing a movie for the galaxy far, far away, with writer of that movie Michael Waldron recently confirming to Deadline that he is currently working on that project. Sadly, other than confirming that he's working on it, Waldron didn't offer any other details about the movie, leaving audiences to speculate about what exactly such a project could explore. The relatively unknown future of the entire Star Wars franchise means that this project could surely focus on any characters and unfold in any timeframe in the series.

"Obviously, I'm kind of busy, off writing this little Star Wars movie," Waldron shared with the outlet of his busy schedule.

Reports of the project emerged back in 2019, though it wasn't until 2021 that Waldron's involvement was confirmed. The filmmaker previously delivered the first season of Loki and the recent sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Despite how little is known about the Star Wars movie, based on his Marvel Cinematic Universe work, we won't be surprised if the new Star Wars film pushes narrative boundaries and makes for a surprising venture into the galaxy far, far away.

Even though he's earning a reputation for high-concept narratives, Waldron previously detailed that, at the core of any project he works on, it should be rooted in compelling characters.

"I think the success of the MCU is, for all the amazing science-fiction and concepts and all that stuff; ultimately the success is built upon the characters, their humanity, their very relatable conflicts, friendships, and the family that is the MCU," Waldron shared with GQ last year. "And I think Star Wars, at its best, is a story about family. Han, Luke, and Leia were a family; you love seeing them together, and you hated it when they were split apart. It's great characters. That's nothing new. I am not going to blow anybody's mind with that headline — but that's my biggest takeaway."

The next live-action Star Wars film is scheduled to be Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, which has a December 2023 release date, though that project has yet to head into production. Stay tuned for details on Kevin Feige's Star Wars movie.

