Loki and Doctor Strange 2 Writer Reveals His Approach to Kevin Feige's Star Wars Movie
Suddenly, Michael Waldron is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After quick stints on the staffs of Rick and Morty and Community, the scribe found himself in charge of assembling a writer's room for Disney+'s Loki. Before the Marvel Studios show was even close to airing its first episode, the Kevin Feige-led outfit hired Waldron to pen the script for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starting a script from scratch with Sam Raimi. Before too long, the writer will get started on his own Star Wars feature, one being produced by Feige himself.
In a recent piece for GQ, Waldron explained the Marvel Cinematic Universe is built on intense, character-driven stories across film and television. When it comes to Star Wars, the writer says fans should expect family-driven tales at the root of the story, regardless of its scope.
"I think the success of the MCU is, for all the amazing science-fiction and concepts and all that stuff; ultimately the success is built upon the characters, their humanity, their very relatable conflicts, friendships, and the family that is the MCU," Waldron told the magazine. "And I think Star Wars, at its best, is a story about family. Han, Luke, and Leia were a family; you love seeing them together, and you hated it when they were split apart. It’s great characters. That’s nothing new. I am not going to blow anybody’s mind with that headline—but that’s my biggest takeaway."
As you might expect from a project overseen by Feige, Waldron wouldn't spill a single bean on the film's content.
"It’s very early days on [Star Wars]. That’s probably the thing I can say least about, unfortunately," the writer added. "The thing Kevin Feige shares in common with Dan Harmon and with Sam Raimi is an absolute collaborative spirit and a remarkable lack of ego given what he’s accomplished. Kevin is a great listener. He wants to hear your ideas, take in how you might do something, and then help you make it better. Beyond all that, he’s just a cool guy."
The first episode of Loki is now streaming on Disney+ while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set for release on March 25, 2022. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.0comments
What other characters do you think could pop up in the Hiddleston-starring series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.