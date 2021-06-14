Loki and Doctor Strange 2 Writer Reveals His Approach to Kevin Feige's Star Wars Movie

✖

Suddenly, Michael Waldron is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After quick stints on the staffs of Rick and Morty and Community, the scribe found himself in charge of assembling a writer's room for Disney+'s Loki. Before the Marvel Studios show was even close to airing its first episode, the Kevin Feige-led outfit hired Waldron to pen the script for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starting a script from scratch with Sam Raimi. Before too long, the writer will get started on his own Star Wars feature, one being produced by Feige himself.

In a recent piece for GQ, Waldron explained the Marvel Cinematic Universe is built on intense, character-driven stories across film and television. When it comes to Star Wars, the writer says fans should expect family-driven tales at the root of the story, regardless of its scope.

"I think the success of the MCU is, for all the amazing science-fiction and concepts and all that stuff; ultimately the success is built upon the characters, their humanity, their very relatable conflicts, friendships, and the family that is the MCU," Waldron told the magazine. "And I think Star Wars, at its best, is a story about family. Han, Luke, and Leia were a family; you love seeing them together, and you hated it when they were split apart. It’s great characters. That’s nothing new. I am not going to blow anybody’s mind with that headline—but that’s my biggest takeaway."

As you might expect from a project overseen by Feige, Waldron wouldn't spill a single bean on the film's content.

"It’s very early days on [Star Wars]. That’s probably the thing I can say least about, unfortunately," the writer added. "The thing Kevin Feige shares in common with Dan Harmon and with Sam Raimi is an absolute collaborative spirit and a remarkable lack of ego given what he’s accomplished. Kevin is a great listener. He wants to hear your ideas, take in how you might do something, and then help you make it better. Beyond all that, he’s just a cool guy."

The first episode of Loki is now streaming on Disney+ while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set for release on March 25, 2022. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

