Star Wars: Loki Writer Says It's "Very Early Days" on Kevin Feige Project

Writer Michael Waldron is living the fan dream, having previously written on Community and Rick and Morty, the scribe has recently penned a new Marvel movie (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), served as the head writer on a different Marvel TV show (Disney+'s Loki), and is all-set to write the script for a new Star Wars movie (from none other than Marvel's Kevin Feige). Waldron previously called his time with Lucasfilm for the upcoming film a "dream come true" but in a new interview opens up a little more about it and how it compares to working with the House of ideas on the Marvel scripts he's written.

"It’s very early days on [Star Wars]," Waldron told Fantha Tracks. "That’s probably the thing I can say least about, unfortunately. The thing Kevin Feige shares in common with Dan Harmon and with Sam Raimi is an absolute collaborative spirit and a remarkable lack of ego given what he’s accomplished. Kevin is a great listener. He wants to hear your ideas, take in how you might do something, and then help you make it better. Beyond all that, he’s just a cool guy.

Asked about the lessons he learned from working with Feige and Marvel that he hoeps to apply to his time with Star Wars, he added:

"I think the success of the MCU is, for all the amazing science-fiction and concepts and all that stuff; ultimately the success is built upon the characters, their humanity, their very relatable conflicts, friendships, and the family that is the MCU. And I think Star Wars, at its best, is a story about family. Han, Luke, and Leia were a family; you love seeing them together, and you hated it when they were split apart. It’s great characters. That’s nothing new. I am not going to blow anybody’s mind with that headline—but that’s my biggest takeaway."

It's still very much unclear what this new film from Waldron and Feige will even be about as Lucasfilm and Disney have only confirmed that the project is in the works without revealing what characters or even what era in Star Wars it will be set. Earlier this year the producer wouldn't offer a specific update about the project, saying it was "not anywhere near talking about." The biggest clue however is a previous quote from the Marvel head who told THR back in 2019: "I love the notion of exploring new people and new places in that universe."

Check back here for more details on Kevin Feige and Michael Waldron's Star Wars project as we learn about them.