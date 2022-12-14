Star Wars: Shawn Levy Details Why He's Confident He'll Bring His Movie to Life at Lucasfilm

To the frustration of many Star Wars fans, Lucasfilm has a tendency of announcing filmmakers who might be developing a film for the galaxy far, far away, only for the development of that project to undergo delays and sometimes stagnate to the point of being delayed indefinitely as the studio prioritizes other projects. One of the more recent announcements was that Free Guy and The Adam Project director Shawn Levy was developing a film for Lucasfilm, and while he's quite aware of how many filmmakers have ultimately parted ways with the studio, he's fully committed to bringing his ideas to life.

"I'm very aware of the ratio of filmmakers who get to the starting line," Levy shared with Collider. "I'm a student of the business, and so of course I note that. But here's my attitude: I have this golden ticket into a galaxy far away, and I'm going to devote myself to developing a screenplay that gives me the privilege of making this movie. I don't attach to things because it looks good in a trade announcement. I attach to things that I intend to make. And you better believe I'm not going to squander this juiciest of opportunities. I'm going to work my ass off. But first, I got to work my ass off on making Deadpool. So it's definitely longer-term planning, but I want to be one of the movies that gets to the starting line because these are rare opportunities, and I want to make the most of it."

Along with Levy, filmmakers like Rian Johnson, Patty Jenkins, Kevin Feige, Taika Waititi, and Damon Lindelof have all reportedly been developing films for the franchise, and while The Walt Disney Company has secured release dates for Star Wars films, audiences have no idea what film could actually move forward first. Levy did note, however, that it wasn't an impromptu decision to announce a Lucasfilm project and had been in the works for quite some time.

"I've been talking with [Lucasfilm president] Kathy Kennedy for awhile now, and she's been aware of my passion for this franchise for a long time," the filmmaker admitted. "The stars finally aligned, and she came to me and was like, let's do something here. And that's as much as I can say. But this is definitely development and not yet close to prep. So there's a lot of work to be done."

Stay tuned for details on the future of Levy's Star Wars film. Levy is also attached to direct Deadpool 3.

Are you looking forward to Levy's Star Wars movie?