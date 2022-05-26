Star Wars: Ahsoka Confirmed for 2023 Release on Disney+

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Confirmed today during the Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase panel at Star Wars Celebration was a release window for the Ahsoka TV series on Disney+ with the studio announcing a 2023 premiere. No official footage or teases for the show were revealed to attendees but star Rosario Dawson did appear in costume in a pre-taped video, teasing that she might be present for the next Star Wars Celebration event. Also confirmed to premiere next year alongside Ahsoka will be season three of The Mandalorian as well as the all-new Star Wars TV series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, from Spider-Man director Jon Watts.

"I get to be a part of a universe, and a team, and a world in which even as I age I might still be able to participate," Dawson previously told Vanity Fair about taking on the part in live-action. "That's huge. You know what I mean? To have that longevity with something, in my industry, that's not particularly heard of. It makes me feel so grateful."

In addition to Dawson playing the titular Jedi, actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo will star as Sabine Wren, the young Mandalorian warrior from Star Wars Rebels; with Hayden Christensen also set to appear as Anakin Skywalker. Ivanna Sakhno and Mary Elizabeth Winstead will also star in the series in undisclosed roles with Ray Stevenson set to appear as villainous admiral, but not Grand Admiral Thrawn.

"Ahsoka is a continuous story," Filoni said recently about the series. "It is definitely driving toward a goal, in my mind, as opposed to being little singular adventures. That's what I want the character to be doing, and I think that's what fans want now. They have such a relationship with her. I've only recently started to understand that all those kids that watched Clone Wars are now a lot older—they're very excited about all the things they grew up with, as they should be."

A production listing for the series previously teased that the show's plot would be about Ahsoka continuing to hunt down Grand Admiral Thrawn and search for Ezra Bridger. Neither of those roles have been cast as far as we know just yet but filming on the series has officially begun.

What are you hoping to see in the Ahsoka TV series when it premieres? Do you think it will flash back to the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars or will it be set exclusively in the era of The Mandalorian? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below!