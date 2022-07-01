Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Highlights the Journey of a Background Actor

Obi-Wan Kenobi may have come to an end last week, but there's still plenty of content to enjoy from the Star Wars series. There has been some fun featurettes released about the series, including Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan) and Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader) reflecting on their time in the franchise. The latest featurette shared by Star Wars showcases Krystina Arielle's experience working as a background actor on Obi-Wan Kenobi.

"Join Krystina Arielle on her journey as a background actor in the Disney+ limited series #ObiWanKenobi. Meet cast, crew, and see some behind-the-scenes workings of a Star Wars set," Star Wars tweeted. You can check out the video below:

In addition to McGregor and Christensen, Obi-Wan Kenobi sees the return of Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Owen Lars and Beru Lars. The cast also includes Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Maya Erskine, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Vivien Lyra Blair. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently had the chance to chat with McGregor who shared what it was like to see Christensen play Darth Vader after 17 years.

"It was amazing to see, and you could feel it out there today, that he is so beloved, Hayden. And rightly so, he's really a special guy, he's a beautiful man," McGregor shared. "He's loved by the Star Wars fans. And our crew, for this series, there's so many real Star Wars fans in the crew. It's pretty cool. They totally got used to me being around and then Hayden arrived for his first day and it was unbelievable. There were hundreds of people behind the cameras. I was looking around going, 'I've never seen so many people on set. What's going on?' And then we start the rehearsal and Hayden walks out as Vader and you're like, 'Of course. Everyone's here to see Vader.' It was really nice, it's nice, I hope, for him, that he could feel that love from everybody. And certainly today, it was unbelievable. I've never done a Celebration or anything like it. That was quite unbelievable."

Recently, Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow explained why there probably won't be another season.

"You know, we always did conceive of this as a limited series," Chow explained to RadioTimes.com. "So it's not an adventure-of-the-week sort of story. It's one big story with a beginning, middle, and end. So I think this story was very much conceived to be its own standalone."

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+.