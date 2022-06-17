Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Director Says There Are "More Stories to Tell" for Possible Season 2

Fans have been waiting almost two decades to see Ewan McGregor reprise his role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for more adventures, and while Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi was initially approached as a limited series featuring a complete narrative, director Deborah Chow recently pointed out how there are more unseen stories in Kenobi's history that bring the potential for a sophomore season. Given the long journey that the series took to debut, the filmmaker made sure to note that her top priority is getting some rest following the completion of the series, but the tease of there being more stories means she likely isn't ruling out the idea entirely. The season finale of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres this Wednesday on Disney+.

"You know, we always did conceive of this as a limited series," Chow explained to RadioTimes.com. "So it's not an adventure-of-the-week sort of story. It's one big story with a beginning, middle and end. So I think this story was very much conceived to be its own standalone."

She continued, "I mean, there are of course more stories that you could tell. There's obviously another 10 years before we get to [Star Wars:] A New Hope and with a character like Obi-Wan Kenobi, I think even just watching him ride across the sand sometimes is interesting. So, who knows? It's hard to say right now, but it was not the intention."

Were another season to be developed, it's also possible Chow could usher in a new filmmaker, as she pointed out, "Honestly, at this point, the only thing I'm thinking about is taking vacation. I haven't gotten there. I can't even conceive of it yet. I just need to actually finish the show to get there first."

The TV slate of the galaxy far, far away is already looking pretty full, as series like Star Wars: Andor, Star Wars: Ahsoka, Star Wars: The Acolyte, and Star Wars: Lando are all on the way, as well as a third season of The Mandalorian. What this would likely mean in regards to Obi-Wan Kenobi is that a complete concept would have to be developed that could also serve as its own story, as opposed to being the next chapter in an ongoing journey.

Part of what has made the series both interesting and exciting is that, rather than its cast seeing this as a sendoff for their characters, it has reignited an interest in the roles.

"Well, it was definitely conceived as a standalone story. But I would love to continue with this character," Darth Vader actor Hayden Christensen shared. "You know, I think there's certainly more there to explore and I would be so excited to get to do so."

