Obi-Wan Kenobi Actor Ewan McGregor Reveals Epic Moment on Set With Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader

Obi-Wan Kenobi is premiering on Disney+ tomorrow, and it will see the long-awaited return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. Star Wars Celebration kicked off in Anaheim, California today and both McGregor and Christensen were in attendance. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis has the chance to chat with McGregor who shared what it was like to see Christensen play Darth Vader after 17 years.

"It was amazing to see, and you could feel it out there today, that he is so beloved, Hayden. And rightly so, he's really a special guy, he's a beautiful man," McGregor shared. "He's loved by the Star Wars fans. And our crew, for this series, there's so many real Star Wars fans in the crew. It's pretty cool. They totally got used to me being around and then Hayden arrived for his first day and it was unbelievable. There were hundreds of people behind the cameras. I was looking around going, 'I've never seen so many people on set. What's going on?' And then we start the rehearsal and Hayden walks out as Vader and you're like, 'Of course. Everyone's here to see Vader.' It was really nice, it's nice, I hope, for him, that he could feel that love from everybody. And certainly today, it was unbelievable. I've never done a Celebration or anything like it. That was quite unbelievable."

Earlier this year, McGregor spoke to Forbes and teased flashback scenes between Obi-Wan and Anakin.

"I think it's no secret that Hayden Christensen comes back and we got to play scenes together again as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker and it was just fantastic to work with him again," McGregor shared. "I'm not going to give away anything else about the storyline, only I think it's really going to satisfy Star Wars fans. I always felt there was a story between Episode III where I finished playing Obi-Wan in the movies and Episode IV where Alec Guinness is Obi-Wan Kenobi. The [Obi-Wan Kenobi series] writers and [director Deborah Chow] and I and everyone, I think we crafted or they crafted a very fine storyline. I think people are going to like it."

In addition to McGregor and Christensen, Obi-Wan Kenobi will also see the return of Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Owen Lars and Beru Lars. The cast also includes Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Maya Erskine, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on Disney+ on May 27th.