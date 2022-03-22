Star Wars: Beloved Bounty Hunter Rumored to Return for Obi-Wan Kenobi

Many Star Wars fans first met Boba Fett back in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, with the character’s involvement in that film and subsequent sequel Star Wars: Return of the Jedi earning him a devoted following. He wasn’t the only figure from that film to become a fan-favorite, despite minimal screen time, as the sequence in which Darth Vader offered bounty hunters the chance to apprehend Han Solo and the Millennium Falcon included the reveal of a variety of colorful characters, one of which is rumored to be making an appearance in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi.

WARNING: Potential spoilers for Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi below

According to the sources at Star Wars News Net, fans can expect to see 4-LOM make an appearance in the upcoming TV series. The site also notes that, rather than merely having a cameo, the character will have a slightly more significant involvement in the project, though the exact details of that potential involvement have yet to be revealed.

Boba Fett became the standout bounty hunter from The Empire Strikes Back, as he had dialogue and a continued presence in the overall narrative. 4-LOM, along with Zuckuss, Dengar, IG-88, and Bossk were relegated to being little more than set dressing, helping shed insight into the world of bounty hunters for the galaxy far, far away. For those who remember the scene, 4-LOM was a droid with an insectoid head.

Thanks to their on-screen presences, even those few seconds of involvement have captured the attention and excitement of fans, leading them to be curious about what else they might have gotten up to in their intergalactic adventures.

Despite how little we know about the character based on their live-action appearances, various Star Wars comics have luckily shed some light into their history. Fans can read more about 4-LOM in books like Star Wars: Bounty Hunters and Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters. With both of these series taking place between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, and with Obi-Wan Kenobi taking place years before Star Wars: A New Hope, it’s unknown how 4-LOM could factor into the plot, though we can surely rule out the character meeting their demise in the series.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere on May 25th on Disney+.

