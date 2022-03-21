Star Wars: Supposed Obi-Wan Kenobi Wrap Gift Could Confirm Another Major Return

The timeline of the upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series has been causing fans to speculate about the various familiar faces from the franchise that could be popping up in the project, with recent rumors potentially confirming unverified reports that emerged last summer. Production Treasures, which sells movies and TV items and collectibles, recently sold what is assumed to be a wrap gift celebrating the end of production on Obi-Wan Kenobi from actor Vivien Lyra Blair. Last summer, rumors claimed that Blair had been cast and that she would be playing a young Leia Organa, with this wrap gift seemingly confirming those casting rumors and potentially revealing that Blair is playing Leia.

The gift itself is a worry stone, which reads, “‘I have a good feeling about this!’ Love, Vivien Lyra Blair 2021 JT.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, the quote itself is a play on the iconic Star Wars line, “I have a bad feeling about this,” while the JT would seemingly represent the series’ production title of “Joshua Tree.”

Understandably, there are a few variables at play when it comes to actual confirmation that fans can expect to see Leia in the series. It’s possible that this item isn’t as authentic as one would believe, and that it might not actually be a gift from the young actor. If it is indeed a gift from Blair, it would seemingly only confirm that she was involved in the series in some capacity and wouldn’t necessarily imply that she is playing Leia. However, these clues could actually be pointing towards the casting rumor being more valid than initially assumed.

Just weeks ago, a number of rumors had been swirling about what audiences might see in the new series, with the first teaser for the adventure confirming various reports about the project. One notable reveal in the first teaser was a glimpse at a young Luke Skywalker, establishing how, despite Luke being entirely unaware of “Old Ben” Kenobi in Star Wars: A New Hope, the Jedi Master kept a close eye on the young boy as Darth Vader was seemingly scouring the galaxy to find him.

The ending of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith features Luke being adopted by Owen and Beru Lars on Tatooine, while Leia was adopted by Bail Organa. With both Obi-Wan and Luke being on Tatooine, it’s easy to see how the series could incorporate a young Luke, while fans will be left to speculate about how Leia could potentially appear in the series.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 25th.

Are you hoping Leia shows up in the series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!