Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Reveals New Character Posters

Obi-Wan Kenobi just released some brand new character posters after the big release yesterday. Viewers were introduced to both Reva and the Grand Inquisitor in the early moments of the Disney+ series. Now, fans can get a close look at the two Sith for themselves online. The official Star Wars account posted the images, which are very similar to the newer Obi-Wan poster that's been circulating this week. However, the duo is not alone as the Fifth Brother and Haja Estree both get promotional images too. Fans were beyond surprised to see Kumail Nanjiani pop up in a very unexpected role during the show. Disney must have some of these characters coming back if they took the time to design images for them. But, you'll have to check out Episodes 1 and 2 for yourself for a better idea. Look at all the new character posters down below!

MTV UK caught up with series star Ewan McGregor to discuss the prequels love that has bubbled up online. If you've been on social media in the last few months, it is hard not to note the celebration of both Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker on multiple platforms. However, McGregor does note that things were not always as rosy as they seem to be right now.

"I'm only, in the last few years, sort of aware of the generation who we made those films for, the love that there is for the prequels," McGregor explained. "Because at the time, it didn't feel like that. When they came out, I suppose the movie critics were a little sniffy about them. So it's really nice now to feel that sort of warmth for them, it's great. It means a lot to us."

Obi-Wan Kenobi has a new description before you dive right in: "Ewan McGregor returns in the iconic role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a special event series on Disney+. Officially titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series is directed by Deborah Chow, who helmed memorable episodes of "The Mandalorian," Season 1, and features the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader."

