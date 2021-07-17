Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Reportedly Casts Its Princess Leia

✖

Obi-Wan Kenobi has found its young Princess Leia, according to a new report. The live-action Star Wars series, set a decade after the downfall of Obi-Wan's (Ewan McGregor) Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in Revenge of the Sith, reportedly involves a young Leia and Luke Skywalker — Darth Vader's twin children separated at birth. According to Star Wars scooper Jordan Maison of Cinelinx, Vivien Lyra Blair (Bird Box, We Can Be Heroes) will play a "big" part in Kenobi as Princess Leia Organa of Alderaan, described as "the impetus for the whole show ... [who] gets Obi-Wan into another adventure."

McGregor, reprising his Star Wars prequel trilogy role on-screen for the first time since 2005's Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, told THR in April that an appearance by a young Luke is "very possible." Portions of the series take place on Tatooine, the desert planet Obi-Wan calls home by the end of Sith to watch over the young Skywalker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivien Lyra Blair (@vivienlyrablair)

"He has this one task left, which is to keep Luke safe," McGregor said in a sizzle reel screened during Disney Investor Day 2020, where director Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian) revealed the "Jedi hunters" posing a threat to the exiled Obi-Wan. "We start on Tatooine, and we go on a rollicking adventure," McGregor added of the planet-hopping series confirmed to include the "rematch of the century" between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader.

Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse reprise their Revenge of the Sith roles as Owen and Beru Lars, respectively, and are joined by franchise newcomers Kumail Nanjiani (Marvel’s Eternals), Sung Kang (the Fast & Furious franchise), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Indira Varma (Mission: Impossible 7), Rupert Friend (Homeland), Simone Kessell (Terra Nova), and Benny Safdie (Good Time).

Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, where he faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned-evil-Sith-Lord, Darth Vader.

The six-episode Obi-Wan Kenobi is scheduled to release in 2022 on Disney+.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.