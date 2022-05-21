Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Teases Their Character's Dynamic With Darth Vader

✖

One of Obi-Wan Kenobi's stars is teasing their connection with Darth Vader. Rupert Friend is playing the Grand Inquisitor in the Disney+ show. The actor sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss his relationship with Darth Vader. Inquisitors might serve under Hayden Christensen's severe hand, but Friend thinks his relationship to his superior is a bit more nuanced than that. As one would expect, there is infighting among the Sith at different levels. Even though the Grand Inquisitor recognizes the chain of command, that doesn't mean he wouldn't take advantage of any shortfalls by Darth Vader. It makes for an interesting dynamic because their goals align, but that doesn't mean there's any warmth between them.

"Well, obviously with the rule of two, in the HR chart, you've got the Emperor first, then you've got Vader. And I'd say [The Grand Inquisitor] is right there, I wouldn't even say below. In his mind, he's on a par with Vader. He's not," the actor clarified. "Obviously, Vader would probably kill him. But I think it would be quite an interesting fight. Because you've got this idea of a fearsome guy, this Grand Inquisitor, who yes, reports to Vader. And I do think he respects the hierarchy and the order of command. But I think if there were ever a slip-up, he would be waiting in the wings."

Vader himself, Hayden Christensen spoke to The Cutaway with William Mullally recently. In their conversation, he talked about how there's some gaps in the Sith that the Disney+ series intends to fill in.

"This is sort of a point in the timeline that hasn't really been explored yet, and I think that the character of Darth Vader is at an interesting point in his life, in terms of what has happened before and where we left him in Episode III," Christensen revealed. "He's very much sort of trying to reconcile his past, and hunting down the Jedi... obviously it's his job and he's mandated by the Emperor, but it's more than that. It's a personal mission for him."

Obi-Wan Kenobi streams on Disney+ May 27.

Are you looking forward to Obi-Wan? Let us know down in the comments!

Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.