Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Hayden Christensen Says Darth Vader's Jedi Hunt Is Personal

Few villains are as iconic as Darth Vader, a figure largely known for being cold, calculating, and ruthless, but with the upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series, star Hayden Christensen detailed that we'll be witnessing a unique period in the character's life that will explore all-new elements of the character. In the finale of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Anakin Skywalker abandoned his former identity to become the Sith Lord, but elements of Obi-Wan Kenobi are set to explore how he is still coping with letting go of those parts of himself, resulting in the villain embracing his vengeance. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 27th.

"This is sort of a point in the timeline that hasn't really been explored yet, and I think that the character of Darth Vader is at an interesting point in his life, in terms of what has happened before and where we left him in Episode III," Christensen shared with The Cutaway with William Mullally. "He's very much sort of trying to reconcile his past, and hunting down the Jedi... obviously it's his job and he's mandated by the Emperor, but it's more than that. It's a personal mission for him."

While the events between the prequel trilogy and original trilogy of Star Wars films is relatively unexplored, various animated series, novels, and comic books have offered insightful looks at Vader's true nature, including his struggles to accept his new persona and leave Anakin Skywalker behind. However, those elements of the character haven't yet been seen in live-action, with this new series surely offering our first looks at the tortured villain at this point in his life.

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow and executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.

