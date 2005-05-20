Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi Stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen Joke About the High Ground

✖

Earlier today, the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi were doing press rounds for the series and revealed some new details about what to expect from the next installment of Star Wars mythos. The series is set to feature the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader opposite Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi.The two haven't shared the screen since both of their characters battled it out in the duel of fates to which Skywalker lost. Obi-Wan Kenobi uttered the classic "I have the high ground" phrase and the rest is history. While they promoted the series, the two actors had a bit of fun with their characters history.

In a new video, the duo can be seen on a red carpet where McGregor explained that he recently rewatched the prequel trilogy in preparation for Obi-Wan Kenobi and that he loved the films. Christensen then exclaimed "you had the high ground "to which McGregor replied "I had the high ground." You can check out the video below.

Obi-Wan Kenobi marks the first first time the pair have returned in their respective roles since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Christensen revealed earlier today that the series will have a lot of connections to projects that came before it, including the prequels. While speaking with Total Film, the actor teased how Obi-Wan Kenobi connects the original trilogy with the prequels.

"We're more in line with the prequels than we are with how the fights are in the original trilogy. These characters have aged, but not that much yet. It's been a very rewarding experience in that regard, and it's been really nice to have this wave of positivity over the prequel films. And to see that expression come across has been really nice," Christensen said. "We're adding more connective tissue, and so that has to line up. That was something that I was cognizant of, even when we were doing the prequels, in knowing that there's someone else that played this character before me and after me, and we have to find something that feels right. I spent a lot of time just watching all the Star Wars stuff I could, from the original films to all of the animated shows — Clone Wars, Rebels, and all of that."



Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere May 27th, 2022 on Disney+. The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie. Did you enjoy the interaction between Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!