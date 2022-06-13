Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Reportedly Heading to Theaters for Marathon Event

✖

Star Wars fans will apparently get the chance to watch the entire Obi-Wan Kenobi series as one big movie event... in theaters. According to StarWars.net, there is a theater listing that suggests the entire six-episode Obi-Wan Kenobi event series will be getting a "limited theatrical engagement" in Cineplex theaters on the day that the finale ("Part VI") premieres on Disney+. There will also be a Q&A series held a theater location in Canada, featuring people involved with the series.

The listing on Cineplex reads:

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Entire Season and Q&A "Obi-Wan Kenobi" begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat-the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. This event will feature a live Q&A.

The date of the event is listed as "June 22, 2022" and the length of theatrical screening is listed as "5h 20min". Some quick math confirms that's not exactly the full runtime of all of Obi-Wan's six episodes put together as one, but if you cut out credits and recaps, as well as the Q&A, it could turn out to be true. Until there is an official announcement about the event, we have to keep this one filed in the "rumor" section.

Running movie and/or TV marathons as limited-time theatrical events have become a growing trend in entertainment – and the Star Wars franchise is no stranger to throwing such events. Every time the franchise has released a new installment (the Prequels and the Sequels) there's some kind of theatrical event that is set up to go along with it.

Obi-Wan Kenobi would be a prime candidate for being screened as one big movie, as the event series is telling a very select portion of a Star Wars story – one that actually does feel like one big film, cut into pieces. It would be interesting to sit down and watch it that way and see how Star Wars TV content holds up on the big screen.

So far, Obi-Wan Kenobi has been something of a mixed bag for a lot of Star Wars fans. While the series has a lot of high points (the two peaks being Ewan McGregor's return as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader), there's also been unexpected deviations in story that have caused some controversy off-screen (Young Leia, Moses Ingram's Reva).

Still, there's been enough buzz and attention for there to be chatter of Obi-Wan Season 2 being a possibility. Either way, the series will be finishing its run on Disney+ with 2 more episodes releasing each Wednesday.