Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Rumored to Return for Another Season

From the very first time it was announced, the Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars series has been billed as a limited affair. Lucasfilm brought back Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen for a six-episode adventure designed to bridge the gap between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope. However, thanks to the massive success the series has enjoyed so far, delivering the most-watched premiere in Disney+ history, it looks like another Kenobi story might be told in the future.

There’s no telling if it will fall under a different name or simply be a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but a new report from Making Star Wars claims that Disney and Lucasfilm are indeed moving forward with another story starring McGregor that will follow the events of these six episodes. The report indicates that some parts of the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale are being changed in order to allow for a second season and for certain characters to return. That said, Making Star Wars goes into great detail about those changes and the finale itself. So be very careful of spoilers.

There hasn’t yet been indication from Lucasfilm or Disney that Obi-Wan Kenobi will be anything more than a limited series. That said, everyone in the cast (especially McGregor) has been open about enjoying their time with this story, so the idea that they’d be willing to return for another season isn’t too surprising.

McGregor and Christensen are joined in Obi-Wan Kenobi by Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Maya Erskine, Sung Kang, Benny Safdie, Simone Kessell, Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, and Indira Varma. With the exception of Obi-Wan and Vader, all of the roles are new and being kept under wraps.

Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place in the years between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. After the rise of the Empire, Obi-Wan went into hiding on Tatooine, keeping watch over Anakin’s son, Luke Skywalker, from afar. After the death of Padme, and Anakin’s turn to the Dark Side, newborn twins Luke and Leia were split up. Luke was sent to live with his aunt and uncle, under the watchful eye of Obi-Wan, while Leia was adopted by Senator Bail Organa.

